MOSCOW, February 23 – RIA Novosti. Enterprises in Ukraine do not risk submitting lists of employees with a "reservation" from mobilization, as often the military registration and enlistment offices immediately call up these employees, according to the Ukrainian edition "Strana.ua".

“Ukrainian enterprises have become afraid to submit lists to the military registration and enlistment offices for booking employees against mobilization. The main reason is that cases have become more frequent when military registration and enlistment offices, as soon as they receive the personal data of employees, immediately issue summonses to them,” the publication’s telegram channel says.

“Strana” states that it is simply more convenient for military registration and enlistment offices to work with ready-made lists of conscripts, where all the data are indicated, than to look for “volunteers” one by one.

In addition, it is reported that the new rules for recognizing production as “strategic”, which relies on the right to “book” employees, are not precise and transparent enough, as a result of which many enterprises cannot protect against the call-up of critical employees. An example is a company producing metal-plastic windows, whose management was unable to obtain a “booking” for several employees on whom the operation of the entire plant depends, despite the fact that such specialists are trained only abroad.

The Ukrainian media reported in the winter about roundups of conscripts taking place in the country. It was reported about the use of ambulances by the military to transport mobilized to collection points, the distribution of subpoenas by employees of public utilities. The Ukrainian military explained the increased cases of distribution of subpoenas in crowded places by the unwillingness of citizens to communicate with employees of the military registration and enlistment office at home. The media reported that Ukrainians avoid official employment, fearing to receive a summons at the workplace.