A nine-year-old girl dies during shootings in Florida, USA | News

Three people dead, including a nine-year-old girl, and a couple injured is the preliminary balance of at least three shootings that occurred near the city of Orlando, Florida, United States (USA).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Activist Malcolm X’s family to sue the FBI and CIA

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it had in custody the suspect in the attacks, a 19-year-old African-American boy named Keith Melvin Moses, without specifying the reasons for such actions.

The dead correspond to a communicator from the Spectrum News 13 television channel, in Orlando, who was covering the investigation of a homicide, a 20-year-old girl and a nine-year-old girl, shot inside their home, the sheriff explained. of Orange County, John Mina.

This is 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, the suspect in a series of shootings today that left three dead, in OCSO custody. This is a sad day for our community. Three were murdered today, including a woman in her 20s, a 9-year-old girl and a @MyNews13 employee. pic.twitter.com/DXXkxzRHl5

— Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff)

February 23, 2023

For their part, the injured are a member of the Spectrum News 13 team and the girl’s mother, who were taken to care centers to receive emergency medical treatment, the officer said.

The Florida State Sheriffs Association posted on its Twitter account that it was “a tragic and sad day… It is difficult to put all of this into words at this time, but we ask for your prayers for the families affected and for those who are injured fighting for their lives.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source