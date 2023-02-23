ATHENS, February 23 – RIA Novosti. The mass event, timed to coincide with the Russian state holiday – Defender of the Fatherland Day, was held in Cyprus in the city of Limassol near the building of the honorary consulate of Russia, RIA Novosti was told at the Coordinating Council of Russian Compatriots of Cyprus.

“Dozens of Cypriot public figures and compatriots living in Cyprus took part in it. The area in front of the consulate was filled with Russian flags and flowers in the color of the Russian tricolor. The day before, billboards with a colorful exposition “Defenders of Russia – Peoples of the World “, which presents the glorious history of Russia, including current events, quotes from Russian and Cypriot politicians, including from the message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly, from the history of relations between Russia and Cyprus,” the Coordinating Council said. Russian compatriots in Cyprus.

The action was opened by a prayer service at the New Testament Fatherland Trinity icon specially made for this day by the Youth Club of Russian Compatriots of Cyprus. The prayer service was held by Father Victor with the blessing of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Chairman of the Coordinating Council of Russian Compatriots Dmitry Apraksin, quoting the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin in his speech, said: “In protecting our interests, people, culture, language, territory, all our people are the defenders of the Fatherland.” Therefore, everyone who is not indifferent to his fate becomes the defenders of the Fatherland.”

Cypriot activist and member of the Expert Council of the CRRC, Mikis Filaniotis, said that the Cypriot people are mostly with Russia, that the Cypriots are sure that the absolute evil on this planet is the United States and the Anglo-Saxons. He expressed his support for the NWO, conducted by Russia, and wished her victory.

Christos Mikhailides, an activist of the Cyprus-Russia Friendship Society, appealed to the soldiers of the Russian Army and urged: “Work, brothers! Cyprus is with you!”

Alexey Smirnov, a participant in all patriotic actions in support of Russia in Cyprus, called on all compatriots and Cypriots to unite around the President of Russia in the name of a common victory.

The poetess Tatyana Rodenkova read her poems specially written for this celebration. Mikis Philaniotis translated them into Greek.

“The West lied about peace, but was preparing for aggression, and today it openly admits this without being embarrassed. They cynically use Ukraine and its people to weaken and split Russia. But the West miscalculated,” said Nemsida Krupennikova, a member of the KSRS.

The event ended with the joint performance of the Russian anthem.

The event was organized by the Coordinating Council of Russian Compatriots of the Republic of Cyprus with the support of the Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Cyprus Georgios Prodromou.

Security was provided by the Cypriot police.