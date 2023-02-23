|Fact-checking
February 22, 08:00
China proposes to get America out of the way
Later, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the United States, not China, continuously supplies weapons to the battlefield of the Ukrainian conflict, and that Washington should stop spreading misinformation and shifting responsibility to others. At the same time, Wang Yi, head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, accused the West of double standards in the issue of China‘s arms supplies to Russia, since the West itself is arming Ukraine.
Yesterday, 20:04
China called on the West to help resolve the conflict in Ukraine instead of sanctions
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
