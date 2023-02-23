Johnson says China will make ‘historic mistake’ by backing Russia

MOSCOW, February 23 – RIA Novosti. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that if China supports Russia in the situation in Ukraine and decides to supply weapons to Moscow, this will be Beijing‘s “historical mistake”.
“I think this will be China‘s historical mistake. I watched with concern what Wang Yi was doing yesterday in Moscow,” Johnson said in an interview with Sky News.
He noted that the supposedly possible cooperation between Moscow and Beijing shows that the West should increase support for Kyiv. The former British prime minister believes that 2023 “should be a year of victory for Ukraine.”
Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned Beijing about the consequences if arms were supplied to Moscow. Radio Sputnik also reported that NATO was afraid of China‘s “lethal” aid to Russia.
Later, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the United States, not China, continuously supplies weapons to the battlefield of the Ukrainian conflict, and that Washington should stop spreading misinformation and shifting responsibility to others. At the same time, Wang Yi, head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, accused the West of double standards in the issue of China‘s arms supplies to Russia, since the West itself is arming Ukraine.
The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, answering a question about the alleged plans of China to help Russia with weapons, said that Beijing has resolutely denied this and there is nothing to add to this.
