UN, February 23 – RIA Novosti. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said at a press conference that the head of the office of the foreign affairs commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi, assured him that Beijing does not supply and will not supply weapons to Moscow.
“In my conversation with the head of the chancellery, with whom we have had a good personal relationship for many years – when I asked him about the possible military support of China to Russia, he said very clearly … I can only repeat what he told me: “China is not provides weapons to Russia and will not provide weapons to Russia,” Borrell said.
“Because it is their policy not to arm the parties to the conflict,” he added.
Later, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the United States, not China, continuously supplies weapons to the battlefield of the Ukrainian conflict, and that Washington should stop spreading misinformation and shifting responsibility to others. At the same time, Wang Yi, head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, accused the West of double standards in the issue of China‘s arms supplies to Russia, since the West itself is arming Ukraine.
