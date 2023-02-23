The German Ministry of Economy declared the ineffectiveness of sanctions against Russia

BERLIN, February 23 – RIA Novosti. A ban on the re-export of EU goods by third countries will not be able to bring victory over Russia closer, said German Vice-Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

“No matter how bitter it may be and how terrible it may be to express it: I think that Russia can only be brought to its knees on the battlefield,” the minister answered the question of whether the measures would be effective, under which the current bypass method would be prohibited sanctions through the re-export of EU goods by third countries.