The German Ministry of Economy declared the ineffectiveness of sanctions against Russia

A press conference on sanctions with the participation of the minister was broadcast on the website of his department. Earlier, a statement was published on the ministry’s website stating that a considerable amount of goods from the European Union and, in particular, from Germany are exported through third countries to the Russian Federation, therefore, on the eve of the adoption of the tenth package of sanctions against Russia, the German government will put on the agenda the issue of combating them. bypass in the subsequent 11th packet.