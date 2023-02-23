The German Ministry of Economy declared the ineffectiveness of sanctions against Russia

|Fact-checking
BERLIN, February 23 – RIA Novosti. A ban on the re-export of EU goods by third countries will not be able to bring victory over Russia closer, said German Vice-Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck.
“No matter how bitter it may be and how terrible it may be to express it: I think that Russia can only be brought to its knees on the battlefield,” the minister answered the question of whether the measures would be effective, under which the current bypass method would be prohibited sanctions through the re-export of EU goods by third countries.
A press conference on sanctions with the participation of the minister was broadcast on the website of his department. Earlier, a statement was published on the ministry’s website stating that a considerable amount of goods from the European Union and, in particular, from Germany are exported through third countries to the Russian Federation, therefore, on the eve of the adoption of the tenth package of sanctions against Russia, the German government will put on the agenda the issue of combating them. bypass in the subsequent 11th packet.
