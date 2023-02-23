Israel bombs the Gaza Strip again | News

Israel launched a new air strike on the Gaza Strip on Thursday, after having intercepted six alleged rockets from the Palestinian coastal enclave.

Palestinians killed by Israel in Nablus rise to 11

Through a statement, the Israeli Army confirmed the bombardment and noted that the attack was directed against alleged targets of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in central and northern Gaza.

According to the Israeli authorities, the airstrikes significantly affected the capabilities of Hamas.

In response to the rockets fired from Gaza, IAF fighter jets struck both a weapons manufacturing site and military compound belonging to the Hamas Terrorist Organization, located in central and northern Gaza.1/3 pic.twitter.com/625A9zCzn1

— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF)

February 23, 2023

The launch of devices from the Palestinian territory was a consequence of the Israeli operation on Wednesday in the West Bank that left at least 11 dead and more than 80 wounded.

Among those killed in the Israeli raid was a 16-year-old Palestinian teenager in the town of Nablus.

After the number of deaths and injuries in the latest military operation in the West Bank, the Palestinian Minister of Civil Affairs, Hussein al-Sheikh, denounced a “premeditated and barbaric criminal act” and called on the international community to “intervene immediately.”

Thousands of Palestinians take part in the funeral procession of the ten #Palestinians who were shot and murdered by Israeli occupation forces during a military assault on #nablus city ​​this morning.

Credit: Wafa News Agency pic.twitter.com/UR2mrdFmuM

— Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish)

February 22, 2023

The Palestinian-Israeli conflict is going through a new peak of violence, which so far this year alone has cost the lives of 60 Palestinians, the “highest” number in occupied territory since 2000, according to the Authority’s Ministry of Health. Palestinian National.





