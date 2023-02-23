Ukrainian TV channel congratulated men with the anthem of the Soviet Union

MOSCOW, February 23 – RIA Novosti. The anthem of the USSR was played on the air of some TV channels in Ukraine, local media called it a cyberattack. The anthem of the USSR was played on the air of some TV channels in Ukraine, local media called it a cyberattack.

“The Russians hacked the TV channels Inter and Zoom – they put on the air the anthem of the Soviet Union,” the telegram channel of the Ukrainian TV project Big Lvov Says says.

Video footage of the incident is being released. On the air of Inter, the USSR anthem sounded against the background of a black screen with the channel’s logo, the youth television channel Zoom “launched” the image of the Soviet flag on the air with congratulations on the day of the Soviet Army and Navy and an appeal to Ukrainian troops to surrender.

The State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, in turn, announced a cyber attack on a number of information resources of the state, during which, according to the department, the content of some resources was “modified”.

The list of attacked resources is not given. Specialists of the State Service for Special Communications, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Department of Cyber ​​Police of Ukraine are already working on localization and investigation of the circumstances of the incident, the department added.