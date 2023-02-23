Journalist Hersh told how the United States explained the undermining of the Nord Stream

MOSCOW, February 23 – RIA Novosti. The Joe Biden administration explained the blowing up of Nord Stream by the need to force Europe to continue to support NATO, American journalist Seymour Hersh said in an interview with RT. The Joe Biden administration explained the blowing up of Nord Stream by the need to force Europe to continue to support NATO, American journalist Seymour Hersh said in an interview with RT.

“He (Biden. – Ed.) did this in order to prevent Germany and Western Europe from opening the pipeline (Nord Stream 2) with the rapid onset of winter. The German authorities imposed sanctions to stop the pipeline, but they had to open a new one,” the journalist explained.

That is the purpose of the mission, he said: The US is making sure that Europe does not stop supporting the North Atlantic alliance and supplying weapons in what is “absolutely a proxy war against Russia.”

Seymour Hersh is a famous American journalist, winner of the Pulitzer Prize (1970) for his investigation into the massacre of unarmed civilians by American soldiers during the Vietnam War.

In early February, he published an investigation into the Nord Stream explosions. According to Hersh, American divers planted explosives under gas pipelines last summer during the Baltops 2022 exercise, and three months later the Norwegians set it off.

Moreover, Biden decided on sabotage after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team. The reason for the sabotage, according to the journalist, was the fears of the head of the White House that Germany , which receives gas from Russia through Nord Stream, would not want to participate in military assistance to Ukraine. Washington denies these allegations.

The attacks on Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2, Russian export pipelines under the Baltic Sea, took place on September 26. Then a gas leak was discovered at once in four places. Sweden, Denmark and Germany are conducting investigations, but they have not yet led to any concrete results. The Kremlin called the accident an act of international terrorism.