President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez arrives in Ukraine | News

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, arrived this Thursday in the Ukrainian capital kyiv to express his solidarity with the European country and hold a meeting with the president, Volodímir Zelenski.

“I return to Kiev a year after the start of the war. We will be next to Ukraine and its people until peace returns to Europe,” Pedro Sánchez wrote on his Twitter account.

As part of his agenda, the Spanish leader will visit the Ukrainian city of Bucha, where Western media denounced an alleged massacre of the civilian population by Russian forces.

Sánchez will also go to the Irpin neighborhood in kyiv, where he will make a floral offering in honor of those who fell during the armed conflict with Russia.

Subsequently, he will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodímir Zelenski, and then both leaders will appear before the media.

Pedro Sánchez’s visit to kyiv comes after Spain confirmed on Wednesday the shipment of six ‘Leopard’ 2A4 battle tanks to support the Ukrainian troops.

The President of the Spanish Government is the third international leader to travel to Ukraine in the context of the first anniversary of Russia’s military operation in eastern Ukraine.

Earlier this week, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, visited Zelenski in kyiv by surprise and hours later, the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.





