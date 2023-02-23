Spain wants to increase the number of Leopard tanks supplied to Ukraine

|Fact-checking
MADRID, Feb 23 – RIA Novosti. The Spanish government intends to consider the possibility of increasing the number of Leopard battle tanks supplied to Ukraine from 6 to 10, Prime Minister of the Kingdom Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday at a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev.
“In the coming weeks and months, we intend to see if we can increase the number of (delivered to Ukraine) tanks (Leopard) to 10, that is, from 6 to 10, and also, obviously, help Ukrainian soldiers learn how to use these Leopard tanks,” he said. .
Sanchez assured that for reasons of confidentiality he was not going to name the exact timing of the delivery of weapons, but this will happen immediately after Spain prepares the tanks and trains the military in their use.
Earlier, the German government, after pressure from NATO allies, announced that it would transfer Leopard 2 to Ukraine and allow the supply of German tanks to other countries that have them. Germany at the first stage plans to provide a company of 14 Leopard 2 type A6 from the stocks of the Bundeswehr. The United States also announced the dispatch to Ukraine of a battalion complex – 31 units – of modern Abrams tanks of its own production. At the same time, the White House said that the delivery of Abrams will take “many months.” Earlier, the leadership of Poland announced that it was ready to transfer up to 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as part of an international coalition. Before that, the country had already transferred about 250 T-72 tanks to Ukraine.
The Russian Federation earlier sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
