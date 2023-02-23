Spain wants to increase the number of Leopard tanks supplied to Ukraine

The Spanish government intends to consider the possibility of increasing the number of Leopard battle tanks supplied to Ukraine from 6 to 10, Prime Minister of the Kingdom Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday at a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev.

“In the coming weeks and months, we intend to see if we can increase the number of (delivered to Ukraine) tanks (Leopard) to 10, that is, from 6 to 10, and also, obviously, help Ukrainian soldiers learn how to use these Leopard tanks,” he said. .

The Russian Federation earlier sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.