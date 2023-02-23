China called on the West to help resolve the conflict in Ukraine instead of sanctions

UN, February 23 – RIA Novosti. Chinese Deputy Representative to the UN Dai Bing, speaking at the UN General Assembly, called on the West to do everything to resolve the conflict in Ukraine instead of pursuing a sanctions policy.

“The international community should contribute to peace, and not seek to satisfy personal interests. In this sense, instead of the sanctions policy, everything must be done to resolve this conflict,” Dai Bing said.

According to him, we need to work together to mitigate the consequences of this crisis. “We support the Secretary General’s call for consensus to be found by all Member States,” he added.