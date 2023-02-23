Putin and Pashinyan discussed the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations

YEREVAN, Feb 23 – RIA Novosti. During a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed Karabakh and Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, the press service of the Armenian government reported.

“The interlocutors touched upon the humanitarian, environmental and energy crisis that arose in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of the Russian Federation taking the necessary steps to overcome it,” the government’s website says.

It is noted that the Prime Minister touched upon the decision of the International Court of Justice regarding the unblocking of the Lachin corridor.

“Issues of the implementation of the agreements recorded in the tripartite statements of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan dated November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 were discussed. An exchange of views took place around the process of settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations,” the message says.

The Russian Defense Ministry previously reported that on December 12, the Azerbaijani side blocked the Stepanakert-Goris road, the only highway that connects Karabakh with Armenia, in connection with which the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is negotiating with representatives of Azerbaijan to resume the unhindered movement of civilian transport in this direction. The US State Department also called on the Azerbaijani side to unblock the Lachin corridor. Baku calls what is happening a protest action of civil activists and environmentalists against the “illegal activities of the Armenian side.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on January 18 that the issue of the Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh could be resolved in the near future. He noted that Moscow offered Baku and Yerevan the following mechanism: Russian peacekeepers should have the authority under a trilateral agreement to control traffic along the Lachin corridor, including checking vehicles for the absence of prohibited non-humanitarian, non-civilian goods.