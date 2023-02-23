Nuland reveals details of new sanctions package against Russia

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
WASHINGTON, February 23 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said the new sanctions, which the US and its G7 partners plan to release on Friday, will focus on limiting Russia’s ability to circumvent those already in place.
In a video interview with the Washington Post, she made it clear that the new package of sanctions, which the United States, along with G7 partners, intend to unveil on Friday, is “very intently and deliberately” focused on closing off opportunities to bypass existing restrictions.
19:14Special military operation in Ukraine
EU countries failed to agree on new sanctions against Russia
“They are using third countries to try to circumvent the sanctions that we have imposed. For example, they import 1000% more laptops, iPhones, dishwashers from third countries, not because they want to work at home on laptops, but in order to cannibalize this technology, to get modern chips that we refuse them to produce more missiles and so on,” Nuland said.
The new sanctions will, she said, in particular, affect a number of Russian banks and Chinese companies, which, according to the Americans, are involved in attempts to circumvent the restrictions.
16:33
G7 countries will continue the policy of imposing anti-Russian sanctions
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report