Nuland reveals details of new sanctions package against Russia

WASHINGTON, February 23 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said the new sanctions, which the US and its G7 partners plan to release on Friday, will focus on limiting Russia’s ability to circumvent those already in place.

“They are using third countries to try to circumvent the sanctions that we have imposed. For example, they import 1000% more laptops, iPhones, dishwashers from third countries, not because they want to work at home on laptops, but in order to cannibalize this technology, to get modern chips that we refuse them to produce more missiles and so on,” Nuland said.