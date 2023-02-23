Unicef ​​denounces damage to children due to the conflict in Ukraine | News

The executive director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), Catherine Russell, denounced on Wednesday the devastating impact on the mental health and well-being of children left by the conflict in Ukraine.

According to the official, about 1.5 million children are at risk of suffering from depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health problems, with possible long-term effects and implications, she said.

Data published by Unicef ​​indicate that the number of health facilities damaged or destroyed by war actions exceeds 800, which caused death and serious injuries to patients, including minors and health personnel, and limited access to medical care.

Millions of children in Ukraine are going to sleep cold and scared and waking up hoping for an end to this brutal war.

He also specified that thousands of Ukrainian children fleeing the conflict lack vaccinations to protect themselves from diseases such as polio, measles, diphtheria and other potentially fatal ailments.

In her opinion, it is essential to prioritize the mental health and psychosocial needs of children, which should include age-appropriate exercises such as nurturing, resilience building and, in the case of older children and adolescents, spaces to express your concerns.

To further aggravate the problem, the conflict interrupted access to education for more than five million schoolchildren, which occurred after two years of being away from school due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and more than eight years of interruption of education for minors in eastern Ukraine, said Unicef.

The little ones need an end to this war and lasting peace to recapture their childhood, get back on track and start to heal and recover, Russell said.





