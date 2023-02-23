|Fact-checking
The publication notes that the United States was able to assemble a coalition of many countries that in March 2022 supported the resolution of the UN General Assembly demanding that Russia stop the special military operation in Ukraine. At that time, 141 states voted in favor of the resolution, while only five voted against.
However, the paper then points out that the West has not been able to “get as many parts of the world as it might have seemed at the beginning.” Many of the countries that abstained from voting on the resolution later “provided important economic or diplomatic support to Russia,” and many of the states that supported the demand then adopted a more neutral stance.
While the main Western coalition remains surprisingly strong, they have failed to persuade the rest of the world to isolate Russia.
The publication also adds that Western sanctions have not been as devastating for Russia as they were planned in the West.
The journalists of the newspaper believe that the end and consequences of the conflict in Ukraine may also be influenced by how long and how united the West can remain on the issue of countering the Russian Federation. The publication suggests that after the US elections in 2024, even the United States may get tired of supporting Ukraine.
The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that the country will cope with the sanctions pressure that the West began to exert on Russia several years ago and continues to increase. Moscow noted that the West lacks the courage to acknowledge the failure of sanctions against the Russian Federation. In the Western countries themselves, opinions have been heard more than once that anti-Russian sanctions are ineffective.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that current events draw a line under the global dominance of the West in both politics and the economy. According to him, Russia is not going to isolate itself, it cannot be strictly isolated in the modern world.
