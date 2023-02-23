Tolstoy at the OSCE PA asked those insulting Russia to leave the meeting

MOSCOW, February 23 – RIA Novosti. Vice Speaker of the State Duma and head of the Russian delegation to the OSCE PA Pyotr Tolstoy asked to leave the meeting of the committee on political issues and security of participants who insult Russia. Vice Speaker of the State Duma and head of the Russian delegation to the OSCE PA Pyotr Tolstoy asked to leave the meeting of the committee on political issues and security of participants who insult Russia.

“We will not tolerate direct insults against Russia, our president, and we will never allow enemies to express it in this style in this Assembly. All those who want to insult Russia can leave this hall with their Ukrainian flags,” he stressed. .

According to Tolstoy, they do not want and are not ready to hear Russia, and the entire audience is under the influence of “American narratives” in connection with the situation in Ukraine.

“But we are ready to convey the truth to those people who have gone crazy. This is one of the tasks of our stay here, the Russian position. We will defend it, prove step by step the legitimacy of Russia’s actions and the importance of what is happening now as part of the change in international security architectures,” the vice speaker said.

On Thursday morning, Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky said that members of the Russian delegation were not allowed to lay flowers at the monument to Soviet liberators in Vienna. According to him, when issuing visas to participate in the OSCE PA, the diplomats had to sign a document where they undertake not to attend any events that are not included in the program of the session.

The next meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is taking place on February 23-24 in Vienna, the Russian delegation is taking part.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said last week that Vienna is obligated to issue visas to sanctioned Russian politicians to participate in the OSCE meeting, as this follows from its international obligations. He added that Vienna, as the headquarters of the UN in Europe and some other international organizations, has obligations “according to international law to allow the entry of delegations of member countries.”