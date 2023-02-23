Four killed in helicopter hard landing in Kazakhstan

|Fact-checking
ALMA-ATA, February 23 – RIA Novosti. Four people were killed and two more were injured during a hard landing in the West Kazakhstan region of a helicopter flying over an oil pipeline, Sputnik Kazakhstan reported.
Earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the republic and the State Civil Aviation Administration reported that the Mi-8 helicopter of Kazaviaspas made a hard landing on Thursday while flying around the main oil pipeline. With reference to the preliminary data of the department, it was reported that there were no casualties as a result of the emergency.
“According to the latest data, the search group of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reached the helicopter. Four people were killed, two were injured,” the KGA said in a statement.
According to the Committee, employees of the Department for the Investigation of Accidents and Incidents in Transport of the MIIR are flying to the scene of the accident.
