Ukrainian troops conduct training for the defense of Kyiv

MOSCOW, February 23 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops are training to defend Kyiv, the city military administration of the Ukrainian capital reported on Thursday.

“The grouping of forces and means of defense of Kyiv is conducting training in the preparation and conduct of a defense operation in the conditions of an enemy attack on the capital,” the administration’s Telegram channel said.

Soldiers are training to deploy checkpoints and platoon strongholds. It is reported that during the day such strongholds should be fully staffed, with the necessary weapons and equipment. It is noted that such training is carried out simultaneously in several districts of Kyiv.

At the same time, it is emphasized that the threat of an attack on the capital has been minimized, although not completely removed.