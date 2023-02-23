Palestinian populations call strike after massacre in Nablus | News

Palestinian institutions and services went on strike this Thursday in the occupied West Bank after the massacre of the Israeli Army reported the day before in Nablus where 11 Palestinians were killed.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Palestinians killed by Israel in Nablus rise to 11

According to local media, shops, banks, schools and universities closed their doors as part of the call made by the group of Palestinian factions.

At the same time, although the protest this Thursday is to denounce the events that occurred yesterday in Nablus where more than 100 injuries were reported, the Palestinians also denounce the repression against those imprisoned in Israel.

According to local media, the busiest streets in the West Bank such as Ramallah or Nablus remained practically empty this day in contrast to the usual crowd.

For its part, the Palestinian Authority called an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to address Tel Aviv’s war crimes against the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed this Wednesday that 11 Palestinians were killed, including a child under 16 years of age, during an incursion by the Israeli occupation forces in Nablus, a city in the north of the West Bank.

During the course of this year, 63 Palestinians have been killed by Zionist forces, which is the highest number of this century reported in this period.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source