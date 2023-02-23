Hungarian Foreign Ministry says it will not agree to send weapons to Ukraine

BUDAPEST, February 23 – RIA Novosti. Hungary is ready to agree to hold a ministerial meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission if Kiev returns the rights to the Hungarian national minority in Transcarpathia, but still does not agree to send weapons to Ukraine, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto said.

“The supply of weapons and the defeat of the rights of the Hungarian national minority have nothing to do with each other. We do not supply weapons because we think that they clearly lead to the prolongation and escalation of the war. If the Ukrainians restored the original rights of the Hungarian minority, we would not blocked, but would have agreed to hold a ministerial meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission. We clearly associate this issue with the situation of the Hungarian minority,” Szijjarto said in an interview with Index, answering the question whether Hungary is ready to provide military assistance to Ukraine in case of positive changes in the situation with the position of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Hungary has consistently opposed sanctions on Russian energy resources and sending weapons to Ukraine. In early March last year, the Hungarian parliament issued a decree prohibiting the supply of weapons to Ukraine from the country’s territory. The head of the country’s Foreign Ministry, Peter Szijjarto, explained that Budapest seeks to secure the territory of Transcarpathia, where ethnic Hungarians live, since the supply of weapons through its territory would become a legitimate military target.

Tensions in relations between Ukraine and Hungary arose against the background of discussions about the Ukrainian law on education, which significantly reduces the possibility of education in the languages ​​of national minorities. The law entered into force on September 28, 2017 and was to be introduced in stages by the end of 2020. The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, Peter Szijjártó, said that Hungary would continue to block the holding of a ministerial meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission, because there was no progress in resolving issues that concern Budapest.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.

The Russian Federation has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.

Lavrov stated that the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, “including not only the supply of weapons, but also the training of personnel … on the territory of Great Britain, Germany Italy and other countries.”