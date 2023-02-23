The Ukrainian national agency has included “Auchan” in the list of “sponsors of the war”

MOSCOW, February 23 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) reported that it had included the French corporation Auchan Holding in the list of international sponsors of the war due to the company’s refusal to leave the Russian market. The Ukrainian National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) reported that it had included the French corporation Auchan Holding in the list of international sponsors of the war due to the company’s refusal to leave the Russian market.

“The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has included the French corporation Auchan Holding in the list of international sponsors of the war … The reason for entering into the list of international sponsors of the war was that during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the company refused to stop financing the terrorist state and did not close its business in Russia,” the NAPC website says.

September 20, 2022, 15:04 Auchan does not plan to open new stores in Russia in 2023

Earlier, a number of media outlets, including the Monde newspaper, published an investigation stating that in March 2022, several employees of the Auchan store allegedly received a letter about “collecting humanitarian aid” in the form of cigarettes, socks, food, nails, gas stoves and axes. As noted by one of the sources cited by the journalists, “all this was provided by Auchan completely free of charge.” According to the publication, a week later, trucks labeled “humanitarian aid” arrived to collect the boxes. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, after the publication appeared, said that Auchan allegedly “turned into a full-fledged weapon of Russian aggression,” and he would discuss the situation with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna.

The French retailer Auchan, after the publication of the Monde newspaper, said it rejected any suggestion that its stores could provide support to the Russian armed forces.

As the newspaper Monde noted, Auchan has 230 stores in Russia, the Russian market represents 10% of the company’s revenue, that is, about 3.2 billion euros.