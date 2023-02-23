Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK took part in the events by February 23

SEOUL, Feb 23 – RIA Novosti. The Deputy Minister of Defense, employees of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK took part in the reception of the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day, the North Korean side also took part in laying flowers at the graves of Soviet soldiers, provided an orchestra and a guard of honor, according to the embassy’s Facebook page *.

It is reported that on February 23, employees of the Russian embassy laid flowers at the Liberation Monument on the Moranbong hill and at the graves of Soviet soldiers at the memorial cemetery in the Sadong district of Pyongyang. The guard of honor and the band of the Korean People’s Army took part in the ceremony with the help of the Ministry of Defense of the DPRK. Flowers were also laid at the monuments to Soviet soldiers in other cities.

© Photo : The Russian Embassy in the Democratic People's Republic of North Vietnam Defender of the Fatherland Day employees of the Russian Embassy laid flowers at the graves of Soviet soldiers at the memorial cemetery in the Sadong district of Pyongyang

“The day before, on the occasion of the holiday … a reception was held, which was attended by ambassadors and charge d’affaires, military attachés at embassies, as well as employees of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK,” the report says.

Military attache of the Russian embassy Valery Isaenko and Deputy Minister of Defense of the DPRK Kim Min Sop delivered a speech at the reception. During the reception, the guests were also shown a short film on the situation in Ukraine and the progress of the special military operation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

