They call for a strike in defense of Primary Care in Spain | News

Spanish health unions of Primary Care called for this Thursday partial stoppages in the health centers of the capital to denounce the deterioration of the first level of care and demand an increase in the budget.

They protest in Spain in defense of the public health system

The conveners are the Mats unions, the Madrid Nursing Association (AME), the Association of Specialist Physicians of Madrid (AFEM) and the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), together with the support of the Independent Trade Union Center and Officials (CSIF). , the Health Centers Platform, the Rural Care Services Platform (SAR) and SummAT.

The partial stoppages, which coincide with the indefinite strike called by the Association of Physicians and Higher Graduates (AMYTS), will take place from 12:00 to 14:00 (local time) and from 18:00 to 20:00 (local time).

Similarly, the call includes the call for concentrations in the vicinity of the health centers of the Spanish capital at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. (local time) while urging doctors and residents of the region to participate in them.

Under the slogan ‘Day of the Fight for Primary Care and Emergencies in the neighborhoods and towns of Madrid‘, the organizations demand an increase for Health of at least 7.5 percent of GDP and up to 25 percent for the first level of care.

At the same time, the workers demand patient ratios in accordance with maximum quotas for doctors and nurses of 1,300 patients and 1,000 for pediatricians in order to guarantee at least ten minutes of attention.

In turn, the health unions demand the reopening of the Primary Care Emergency Services (SUAP) and Rural Care Services (SAR) with the same pre-pandemic terms of operation.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



