In the United States called Biden’s main misconception about Putin

US President Joe Biden is mistaken in believing that he will be able to scare Russian leader Vladimir Putin, journalist Andrew Napolitano said on his Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

“This is vanity for President Biden and the globalists in the State Department who think they can intimidate Putin, but they can’t,” he said.

Despite all the assistance provided by Western countries, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not be able to resist the Russian troops and win, he added. The journalist stressed that Kyiv is experiencing an acute shortage of ammunition and soldiers.