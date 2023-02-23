|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, February 23 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden is mistaken in believing that he will be able to scare Russian leader Vladimir Putin, journalist Andrew Napolitano said on his Judging Freedom YouTube channel.
“This is vanity for President Biden and the globalists in the State Department who think they can intimidate Putin, but they can’t,” he said.
18:02Religion
Biden’s prayer for Russia cannot be harmful to the country, says vicar
Despite all the assistance provided by Western countries, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not be able to resist the Russian troops and win, he added. The journalist stressed that Kyiv is experiencing an acute shortage of ammunition and soldiers.
At the same time, Napolitano noted that the White House should concentrate on resolving issues of the country’s national security, and Russia, contrary to their rhetoric, does not pose such a threat to the United States.
17:20
France sounded the alarm because of the emergence of a “second Ukraine”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report