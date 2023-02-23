Kyiv sent a proposal for a meeting to Beijing, Zelensky said

|Fact-checking
“We transmitted this signal at the level of diplomats. We would like to meet with China, this is in the interests of Ukraine,” Zelensky said.
06:44Special military operation in Ukraine
China did not consult with Ukraine when preparing its plan, media write
“The fact that China is already talking about this is already some first steps, it’s very good,” Zelensky said, adding that Kiev would draw conclusions only after it saw “any specifics.”
Yesterday, 17:38
Wang Yi: China takes an objective position on the Ukrainian crisis
Last Saturday, the head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, a member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee, Wang Yi, said that the Chinese authorities would prepare a document on the position of the PRC on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. As Wang Yi stressed, even in the most difficult situations, “peace must be given a chance.” He noted that this document will be based on the proposals of Chinese President Xi Jinping to restore peace. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the head of the department, Sergei Lavrov, and Wang Yi at a meeting in Moscow did not discuss the so-called Chinese settlement plan for Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that Moscow and Beijing agree on the causes of the current Ukrainian crisis.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said earlier that Wang Yi shared with the Ukrainian side the key points of the plan for the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, after receiving the document, Kyiv intends to study the plan and draw conclusions.
In January, Olena Zelenskaya announced that she would hand over letters with a “peace formula” in Ukraine from Volodymyr Zelensky to the presidents of the European Commission, Switzerland and the head of China. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, she said that the letter to Xi Jinping is an invitation to dialogue, and she hopes for a response.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
