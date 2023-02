Kyiv sent a proposal for a meeting to Beijing, Zelensky said

Last Saturday, the head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China , a member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee, Wang Yi, said that the Chinese authorities would prepare a document on the position of the PRC on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. As Wang Yi stressed, even in the most difficult situations, “peace must be given a chance.” He noted that this document will be based on the proposals of Chinese President Xi Jinping to restore peace. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the head of the department, Sergei Lavrov, and Wang Yi at a meeting in Moscow did not discuss the so-called Chinese settlement plan for Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that Moscow and Beijing agree on the causes of the current Ukrainian crisis.