The opposition in Moldova held a rally near the parliament building

CHISINAU, February 23 – RIA Novosti. The Moldovan opposition party “Shor” staged a flash mob in front of the parliament building in Chisinau, demanding that pensions be indexed in accordance with inflation, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

“We continue to fight for better living conditions for all citizens. Today we have come to once again ask the government for a normal indexation of pensions so that it corresponds to the level of inflation at least. In this sense, we, the Shor Party faction, have appealed to the Constitutional Court. We are waiting for an answer,” said the vice-chairman of the party, Marina Tauber.

We are talking about the decision of the Moldovan authorities to index pensions by 14 percent, while inflation exceeded 30 percent. At the end of January, Shor filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court about this.

Together with representatives of the party, pensioners came to the parliament, who brought posters with requests “Do not steal money from the elderly.” From slogans about the importance of a fair pension, the demonstrators quickly moved on to anti-government chants. The opposition promises that after the change of power, the inhabitants of the republic will be able to count on social justice.

The Shor party regularly held mass protests last year, and this year it resumed them on February 19. The indignation of the demonstrators is caused by an unprecedented rise in the price of energy resources and food, record inflation and a drop in living standards. They accuse the authorities of failing to cope with the crisis, political pressure on opponents and unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia. The leadership of Moldova has repeatedly spoken out in favor of the liquidation of the party, accusing it of illegal financing.