MOSCOW, February 23 – RIA Novosti. Representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleg Nikolenko said that only in the dreams of individual Hungarian politicians are negotiations possible to resolve the Ukrainian crisis without the participation of Kyiv.

Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary Péter Szijjarto said that negotiations between Russia and the United States are necessary to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, in Budapest it is believed that the heads of the two states should hold a meeting.

“The Hungarian Foreign Minister could render a much greater service to humanity if he stopped playing along with Russia. Only in the dreams of individual Hungarian politicians are negotiations possible on Ukraine without Ukraine itself,” Nikolenko wrote on the social network Facebook*.

He added that Hungary is not in a position to decide when the peace talks should start. “Budapest had the opportunity to help win peace in Ukraine and Europe, but stood on the other side of history,” Nikolenko stressed.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that peace in Ukraine will come when the United States wants it. The Hungarian authorities have repeatedly stated that negotiations between Russia and the United States are necessary to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly indicated that it is ready for negotiations, but Kyiv has imposed a ban on them at the legislative level. Vladimir Zelensky earlier said at the G20 that “there will be no Minsk-3.” Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti that such words “absolutely confirm” Kiev’s position on unwillingness to negotiate. The West constantly calls on the Russian Federation to negotiations, for which Moscow shows readiness, but at the same time in the West Kiev’s constant refusals to negotiate are ignored.

