BEIJING, Feb 23 – RIA Novosti. Weapons supplied by the United States to Ukraine are often smuggled into the hands of criminal groups in Europe and other regions, instead of creating new problems, Washington should think about what good it can do for the world, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang said at a briefing on Thursday. Wenbin.
“The United States has always had weak regulation of light weapons and ammunition, exports abroad are done in an unscrupulous manner, for a long time they supply military goods to non-governmental actors, brazenly interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, foment military conflicts and social chaos. traceable or even fall into the hands of terrorist organizations and extremist forces, which seriously threatens international and regional peace and stability,” Wang said.
The diplomat recalled that, according to the US State Department, US foreign arms sales in fiscal year 2022 increased by almost 50% compared to the previous fiscal year.
“One of the main reasons for this is the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis. The United States and other Western countries are continuously supplying weapons to Ukraine, which not only leads to the prolongation of the crisis and difficulties in resolving it, but also to the fact that a large number of weapons and ammunition supplied to Ukraine , are smuggled to criminals in Europe and other regions through international criminal groups,” he said.
According to the diplomat, the United States itself recognized that Kyiv has no way of knowing where the weapons supplied by Washington will end up.
“This is just the tip of the ‘American-style export’ iceberg. What the United States supplies to other countries is not democracy and human rights, it is impoverishment, social upheaval and bloody retribution,” Wang Wenbin said.
However, the diplomat noted, the United States should understand that the more such exports they carry out, the stronger the response will be, therefore, instead of creating new problems, Washington should think about what good it can do for the world community.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
