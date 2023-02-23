MOSCOW, February 23 – RIA Novosti. Poland, with its irresponsible rhetoric, does not understand that it is not a military power and cannot resist Russia, Scott Ritter, an American military analyst, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and UN arms control inspector in Iraq, told Mysl Polska. Poland, with its irresponsible rhetoric, does not understand that it is not a military power and cannot resist Russia, Scott Ritter, an American military analyst, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and UN arms control inspector in Iraq, told Mysl Polska.

“Does Poland have a large professional army? No. The death toll of untrained soldiers in a possible conflict will be huge. Did Poland prepare for such operations? No. Poland is not equipped, trained and prepared for a collision. The Polish army will disappear from the face of the earth after three months of conventional battles with Russia in the open air. Poland is not a superpower and does not have such a potential,” he stressed.

The expert pointed out that the Polish Volunteer Legion, sent to Ukraine, will not be able to withstand Russian soldiers: the Ukrainian army is the best in Europe, Ritter argues, but Russia is destroying it.

Ritter noted that Warsaw’s rhetoric, which includes the nascent thoughts of incorporating Western Ukraine into Poland, is spinning out of control and could escalate into a global conflict. He also noted that the White House does not consider this country as a full partner, like Ukraine.

Last week, the Polish edition of Onet reported that a special forces unit is being created in Ukraine, which will consist of Polish citizens, the Polish Volunteer Legion. Official Warsaw refused to comment on this information.