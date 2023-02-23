Dodon said that two of the three judges considering his case resigned

CHISINAU, February 23 – RIA Novosti. Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Thursday that two of the three judges hearing the case against him on corruption charges have resigned.

“Two of the three judges considering my case wrote a letter of resignation. This means that there is no evidence base against me,” Dodon told reporters.

He noted that Sergey Litvinenko, who held the post of Minister of Justice and insisted on an early consideration of the Dodon case, was no longer with the judges.

“They were used against me, and now they are being removed one by one. Everyone who fulfills the illegal orders of Maia Sandu must understand that they will also be beaten and abandoned,” Dodon stressed.

In October last year, the hearing of the criminal case against the ex-president of Moldova began. According to the charges brought against Dodon, he is accused of accepting a bribe of up to $1 million from the former leader of the Democratic Party, oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc. Allegedly, this money was requested by the ex-president to pay for the current expenses of the Socialist Party, including for paying salaries to employees of the same political force. The former president completely denies his guilt and believes that the cases against him were opened for political reasons. Dodon is banned from leaving the country until March 20.