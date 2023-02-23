Duda awarded a group of police sappers who worked in Ukraine

WARSAW, February 23 – RIA Novosti. The awards ceremony for the Polish police officers, who carried out a secret demining mission in Ukraine for five months, took place on Thursday at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw.

“I thank you for the dangerous service that you have performed,” said Polish President Andrzej Duda during the ceremony, which was broadcast by Polish television.

As the Polish leader admitted, “this operation was carried out in secret.” “It was essentially a humanitarian mission,” he said.

Earlier, Wirtualna Polska, citing its own sources, reported that in Ukraine for five months, 98 Polish police officers participated in mine clearance. It is noted that last year Kyiv turned to the member countries of the ATLAS group, which unites the special counter-terrorism units of the EU, the request concerned the dispatch of pyrotechnicians to Ukraine who will be engaged in demining. According to the newspaper, of all the members of the ATLAS group, only Poland responded positively to the request of the Ukrainians, other states, the newspaper writes, “considered the mission in a country engulfed” by the conflict “too dangerous.”

The publication reports that only volunteers, sappers and doctors, went to Ukraine. The police also brought along two dogs trained to detect explosives.

According to media reports, the mission was originally supposed to last three months, but in December it was extended for another two. According to the publication, Polish police officers worked in the Kyiv region, one of the first tasks of the pyrotechnicians was to clear the airfield near Kiev, the territory of which the Ukrainians mined in February 2022 in anticipation of a “Russian landing”.