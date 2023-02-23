More than a thousand flights canceled due to winter storm in the US | News

United States Airlines (USA) canceled more than 1,000 flights this Wednesday due to a strong winter storm that affects the states located in the center and west of that country.

The airports with the most cancellations were Minneapolis-Saint Paul and Denver, followed by Chicago’s O’Hare and Detroit’s Metropolitan Wayne County.

The storm caused a total of 1,035 international and international flights to be canceled until 2:15 p.m. (local time), as well as the delay of some 932 flights.

According to the FlightAware site, airlines such as Southwest Airlines canceled more than 230 flights; meanwhile, Delta Air Lines and SkyWest close to 200 flights.

For its part, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that bad weather could cause flight delays or cancellations this week in Minnesota and other states of the Great Lakes and southern plains.

Likewise, through his account on the social network Twitter, he urged travelers to “check with your airline the status of your flight before leaving home.”

Airport snow removal crews have been working throughout the night to keep the airfield clear. Passengers should check with their airline regarding flight cancellations and delays. Stay safe out there❄️ pic.twitter.com/r4LRAmuz4g

—SaltLakeCityAirport (@slcairport)

February 22, 2023

On the weather situation, the National Weather Service (NWS) has forecast snow falling at a rate of two inches per hour and gusty winds will make travel conditions treacherous and perhaps impossible for much of the year. country.

The entity also indicated that for this day the snowfall will reach eastern areas from South Dakota through southern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and parts of Michigan.

Beginning Thursday morning, the storm is forecast to head toward northeast New England and affect upstate New York with 4 to 8 inches of snowfall.





