The Russian delegation in Vienna was not allowed to lay flowers

VIENNA, February 23 – RIA Novosti. Members of the Russian delegation at the session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Vienna were not allowed to lay flowers at the monument to Soviet soldiers-liberators, Dmitry Lyubinsky, Ambassador to Austria, told RIA Novosti.

“They (the Russian delegates. – Ed.) were required to sign a kind of declaration when issuing visas stating that they undertake not to participate in any events that are not listed in the program of the parliamentary assembly. This also affected, to a great extent unfortunately, our today’s ceremony,” the diplomat said.

As a result, the heads of Russian diplomatic missions in Vienna laid two wreaths at the monument at once: one from them, and the second from the delegation of the Federal Assembly, Lyubinsky specified.

On Thursday morning, a wreath-laying ceremony was held in the Austrian capital at the monument to Soviet soldiers-liberators. Russian Ambassador Dmitry Lyubinsky, Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich and Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov took part in it.