Lukashenka urged to hear China’s position on Ukraine

The President also stressed that Belarus adheres to a similar position. “Our path in Ukraine is the path of peace. The Chinese adhere to this path. I am one hundred percent convinced that the Russians are also inclined to end this conflict. It’s up to the Americans – take concrete steps towards peace and there will be peace. At the heart of this whole knot China turned up today. Once again, I advise you to listen to what Xi Jinping has to say about this conflict. In the most attentive way, because this statement by China is a new step, an original step that will have serious consequences in the world ,” the Belarusian leader said.