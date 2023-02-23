Lukashenka urged to hear China’s position on Ukraine

|Fact-checking
MINSK, February 23 – RIA Novosti. If China‘s position on the conflict in Ukraine is not heard, this will lead to serious consequences, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with Chinese media.
“China has become a global country with its own global policy. I know that today or tomorrow Xi Jinping will make a statement or speech on the conflict in Ukraine. Please note that this is such an unusual step for Chinese politics. The Chinese are always neat, cautious. There, where they don’t need to, they don’t climb in. If they understand that this will not give the desired, required result, they will also not take steps in this direction,” Lukashenka said.
The Belarusian leader expressed confidence that if China decided to voice its position in this way, from the lips of the highest official, Xi Jinping, it would have serious consequences.
“And if this message that comes from the lips of the Chinese leader is not heard by those to whom it is addressed, this will also have serious consequences. Therefore, just looking ahead, I advise those to whom Xi Jinping’s words will be addressed to take them seriously and take certain steps. This will be a serious voice in the name of peace in this region,” he said.
At the same time, the head of the Belarusian state is convinced that the forthcoming statement by the President of the People’s Republic of China will not be aimed at confrontation, in contrast to the recent speech by US President Joseph Biden in Kyiv. “I am sure that this speech will be the crowning achievement of China‘s entire peace-loving policy. I am 100% convinced. It simply cannot be otherwise. This is an example of this peace-loving policy,” Lukashenka said.
The President also stressed that Belarus adheres to a similar position. “Our path in Ukraine is the path of peace. The Chinese adhere to this path. I am one hundred percent convinced that the Russians are also inclined to end this conflict. It’s up to the Americans – take concrete steps towards peace and there will be peace. At the heart of this whole knot China turned up today. Once again, I advise you to listen to what Xi Jinping has to say about this conflict. In the most attentive way, because this statement by China is a new step, an original step that will have serious consequences in the world,” the Belarusian leader said.
