CHISINAU, February 23 – RIA Novosti. Any actions of Kyiv in relation to the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic can be regarded as aggression against Moldova, former President Igor Dodon believes.

“We will find a solution on Transnistria ourselves. This is our country, and we will peacefully solve this problem. Not the way the Ukrainians want – to send troops and so on. Any step from Ukraine towards Transnistria will be aggression against Moldova,” he wrote in Telegram channel.

Dodon turned to the Ukrainians and urged them to solve their own problems instead of trying to help Moldova.

This morning, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the Kiev regime is preparing an armed provocation against Transnistria. It is planned to involve units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including militants of the national battalion “Azov” *. Chisinau said they could not confirm this information.

Transnistria, 60 percent of whose inhabitants are Russians and Ukrainians, sought secession from Moldova even before the collapse of the USSR, fearing that the republic would join Romania on the wave of nationalism. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by force, the region became virtually a territory not controlled by Chisinau. Peace in the conflict zone is supported by joint peacekeeping forces, including the task force of Russian troops, the successor to the 14th Combined Arms Army, which was transferred under the jurisdiction of Russia after the collapse of the USSR.

* A terrorist organization banned in Russia.