Death toll from earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 43,556 | News

The Interior Minister of Türkiye, Süleyman Soylu, reported this Wednesday that the death toll from the earthquakes registered on February 6 in the country increased to 43,556.

In statements to a local media outlet, the minister indicated that what happened “can only be overcome with great unity and solidarity. We will come out of this stronger.”

In addition, he indicated that so far more than 7,900 aftershocks of the telluric movement have occurred. Soylu also called it “one of the largest earthquakes in the world.”

Among the 11 provinces affected by the earthquake are Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Adıyaman, Osmaniye, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya and Elazığ.

For its part, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) indicated, the day before, that they continue uninterruptedly with the shipment of tents in the affected localities.

In this regard, Minister Soylu specified that some 313,000 tents have been installed, with the province of Hatay being the majority.

