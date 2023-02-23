Ukrainian media write about explosions in Kyiv

MOSCOW, February 23 – RIA Novosti. Explosions thundered on Thursday in Kyiv immediately after the announcement of an air raid in the city, according to the Ukrainian edition of “Strana”. Explosions thundered on Thursday in Kyiv immediately after the announcement of an air raid in the city, according to the Ukrainian edition of “Strana”.

“They write about explosions in Kyiv,” the publication said in a Telegram channel. According to the publication, presumably, air defense is working.

Earlier, an air alert was announced in the city, now it continues.

Earlier Thursday, an air alert was announced in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions. In Kievskaya, it continues to this day.