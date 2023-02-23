Pridnestrovie declared readiness to respond to any provocations

TIRASPOL, February 23 – RIA Novosti. The co-chairman of the Joint Control Commission (JCC, the collective governing body of the peacekeeping operation) from Pridnestrovie, Oleg Belyakov, in an interview with RIA Novosti, said that the unrecognized republic was ready to adequately respond to any provocations.

The Russian Ministry of Defense on Thursday reported that the Kiev regime is preparing an armed provocation against Transnistria, which will be carried out by units of Ukrainian troops, including the Azov nationalists*.

“The warnings that have appeared are of great concern. Our law enforcement agencies are cooperating quite well, calmly and balancedly assess the situation around the republic. If someone is counting on panic, then there is no panic among the residents and Pridnestrovian security forces. Once again I confirm that the joint peacekeeping operation being carried out in the region , which has international status, is a reliable guarantor of peace and security. Any encroachment on peacekeepers will be a crime that cannot be justified,” Belyakov said.

Transnistria, 60% of whose inhabitants are Russians and Ukrainians, sought secession from Moldova even before the collapse of the USSR, fearing that on the wave of nationalism, Moldova would join Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by force, Transnistria became virtually a territory not controlled by Chisinau.

*Terrorist organization banned in Russia