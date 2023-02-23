|Fact-checking
The Pentagon reported in early February that the US and the Philippines had reached agreements providing for US military access to four new bases in the Philippines, in addition to five more bases already agreed. The Pentagon noted that “the Philippine-American alliance has stood the test of time and remains unbreakable.” The head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, said that the United States does not seek to permanently base its military in the Philippines.
February 13, 08:02
Philippines to receive first regiment of BrahMos missiles next year
“The Chinese side pays close attention to the above trends and expresses serious concern in this regard. We have always believed that defense and security cooperation between relevant countries should contribute to the protection of peace and stability in the region and should not be directed against third parties or damage their interests,” Tan Kefei said.
He added that the United States is constantly striving to increase its military presence in the region and engage in bloc confrontation, which will lead to an even greater lack of trust and tense confrontation.
“This once again proves that the United States is the most dangerous factor and the biggest source of chaos, exacerbating regional tensions and undermining regional peace and stability. We hope that the countries of the region will clearly see the true goal of the United States to maintain dominance, so as not to be dragged into the wrong path by Washington bloc confrontation and “zero-sum games,” he stressed.
The Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) between the United States and the Philippines was concluded in 2014 and allows the US military to use facilities at Philippine bases.
February 2, 09:20
The Philippines will expand access to military bases for the US army
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
