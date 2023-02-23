China urges US to tell the truth about Nord Stream explosions

|Fact-checking
BEIJING, Feb 23 – RIA Novosti. American “intelligence” about the supply of weapons by China to Russia is nothing more than slander, if the United States has something to share, then let it be true information about explosions at Nord Stream, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Thursday.
“The so-called American intelligence (about the supply of weapons to the PRC to the Russian Federation – ed.) is nothing more than a fabrication, slander and denigration of China. From the very beginning of the Ukrainian conflict, China has stood firmly on the side of dialogue and peace. In its own way, it sought peace and advocated negotiations, played a constructive role in mitigating the situation and resolving the crisis,” Wang said.
At the same time, the diplomat stressed, being the largest supplier of weapons to Ukraine, the United States continues to denigrate China, announcing the possible supply of weapons by Beijing to Russia.
“This not only hinders the process of a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, but also causes even more damage to China-US relations,” Wang said.
“If the United States has any intelligence that is really valuable, then let them provide more truthful information about the explosions at Nord Stream,” the diplomat concluded.
Explosions occurred on September 26, 2022, on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe at once – Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. Germany, Denmark and Sweden did not rule out targeted sabotage. The Nord Stream operator Nord Stream AG reported that the state of emergency on gas pipelines is unprecedented and it is impossible to estimate the repair time. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia initiated a case on an act of international terrorism.
