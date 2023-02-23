UN asks not to politicize humanitarian aid to Syria after earthquake | News

The deputy envoy of the United Nations Organization (UN) for Syria, Najat Rochdi, demanded on Wednesday that the humanitarian aid received by that nation not be politicized, after the devastating earthquake suffered on February 6.

In a meeting held with the international support group for Syria, the official called on donor countries to apply all the necessary exemptions against the sanctions suffered by the Syrian people and government in order for the greatest amount of aid possible to arrive. .

“During the meeting, I emphasized that humanitarian aid to save lives is more important than ever for the entire country,” Rochdi added.

Likewise, the diplomat added that both the UN and humanitarian agencies are increasing shipments to the Arab country, especially after the opening of the Bab Al-Salam and Al Raee border crossings.

Through these sites, food, drinking water, thermal blankets, medical equipment and basic necessities have been able to enter Syrian territory, which are vital for the survival and care of those affected.

Similarly, the deputy envoy called on the international community to donate 397.6 million dollars to provide care to 4.9 million people affected by the earthquakes that affected nearly 9 million people in Syria and Türkiye, and have caused more than 49,000 deaths between both nations.

Lastly, the official recalled that this situation aggravates the context of the Syrian people, who have lived through a war for more than 12 years, to which are added the unilateral sanctions of the West.

