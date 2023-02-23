North Korea could already deploy Hwaseong-15 missiles, expert says

|Fact-checking
TOKYO, February 23 – RIA Novosti, Ekaterina Plyasunkova. One of the leading Japanese experts on North Korea, honorary director of the Center for Contemporary Korea Studies at Shizuoka University, Professor Hajime Izumi told RIA Novosti that the Hwaseong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile tested by the DPRK is more stable than the new Hwaseong-17, and does not ruled out that Pyongyang could already deploy a missile of this type in the direction of the United States.
North Korea launched a Hwaseong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on February 18. The rocket was launched along a hinged trajectory, that is, at a vertical angle, it reached a height of 5768 kilometers, flew 989 kilometers in 4015 seconds and fell into the Sea of Japan. North Korea called the launch a “sudden exercise.” It is believed that this is the first time that Pyongyang, without preparation or warning, ordered its military to launch an intercontinental missile.
“An interesting detail of this test was that North Korea did not launch the Hwaseong-17, but the Hwaseong-15. The important thing is that the Hwaseong-15 is more stable than the Hwaseong-17, which means it has above possibility. And I believe that North Korea could already deploy Hwaseong-15 ICBMs in the direction of the continental United States,” the expert said.
According to Professor Izumi, “it is still impossible to say that the development of ICBMs has been completed, since the technology for re-entry into the atmosphere” of the warhead has not been completed.
“The only thing that can be said now is that the North Korean ICBMs, in particular the Hwaseong-15, are stable enough to, apparently, reach anywhere in the continental United States,” he added. The expert believes that it is too early to talk about the nuclear capabilities of North Korean ICBMs.
