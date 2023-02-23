The Foreign Ministry spoke about the meeting of representatives of Russia, Iran, Turkey and Syria

MOSCOW, February 23 – RIA Novosti. Currently, the possibility of organizing a quadripartite meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation, Iran, Turkey and Syria is being worked out, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said in an interview with RIA Novosti. Currently, the possibility of organizing a quadripartite meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation, Iran, Turkey and Syria is being worked out, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Bogdanov recalled that at the end of December, a meeting of the defense ministers of the Russian Federation, Syria and Turkey was held in Moscow

“Iran also expressed a desire to join the negotiation process. Taking into account the nature of relations linking Tehran with Damascus on the one hand, and Ankara on the other, as well as Iran’s regional role, its constructive participation in the Astana format, which remains the only effective instrument of international assistance Syrian settlement, we supported such a formulation of the issue. The main thing is that both “interested parties” – the Syrian and Turkish sides agreed with this. At present, the modalities of organizing a quadripartite meeting at the level of the heads of foreign affairs agencies with the participation of Iran are being worked out. After all, we all have a common goal – to resolve the situation around Syria and stabilization of the situation in the Middle East region as a whole,” Bogdanov said.

“All these contacts between the security forces and diplomats are designed to prepare the conditions for Syrian-Turkish negotiations at various levels. I would like to emphasize that we are talking about the negotiation process, during which potential agreements will crystallize,” the deputy minister said.

In December, Russia hosted the first talks between the Turkish and Syrian defense ministers in 11 years. In 2011, a civil war broke out in Syria. Turkey, which before this conflict maintained close relations with Damascus, took the side of opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Since then, Turkey’s relations with Syria have remained difficult. However, in recent weeks, both sides, as well as some media outlets, have been talking about the possibility of a gradual normalization.

To resolve differences between Ankara and Damascus, a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation, Syria and Turkey was planned. In January, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu suggested that such a meeting could take place in early February. Later, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan admitted that Iran could join the planned top-level talks between Turkey, Russia and Syria.

