The Foreign Ministry spoke about the meeting of representatives of Russia, Iran, Turkey and Syria

“Iran also expressed a desire to join the negotiation process. Taking into account the nature of relations linking Tehran with Damascus on the one hand, and Ankara on the other, as well as Iran’s regional role, its constructive participation in the Astana format, which remains the only effective instrument of international assistance Syrian settlement, we supported such a formulation of the issue. The main thing is that both “interested parties” – the Syrian and Turkish sides agreed with this. At present, the modalities of organizing a quadripartite meeting at the level of the heads of foreign affairs agencies with the participation of Iran are being worked out. After all, we all have a common goal – to resolve the situation around Syria and stabilization of the situation in the Middle East region as a whole,” Bogdanov said.