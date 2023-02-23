UAE is ready to contribute to the solution of the Ukrainian crisis, the Foreign Ministry said

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 23 – RIA Novosti. The UAE leadership maintains a balanced position on the situation in Ukraine, the Emirates are ready to assist in solving a set of problems related to the Ukrainian crisis, Mikhail Bogdanov, special representative of the President of the Russian Federation for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
“The leadership of the UAE maintains a consistent and balanced position on the situation in Ukraine and around it, demonstrating its constant readiness to provide all possible assistance in resolving a set of problems related to the Ukrainian crisis. country,” Bogdanov said.
