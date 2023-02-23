Russia believes that differences between Syria and Turkey can be overcome

MOSCOW, February 23 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Federation believes that the differences between Syria and Turkey can be overcome, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said in an interview with RIA Novosti. The Russian Federation believes that the differences between Syria and Turkey can be overcome, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“As for the presence of Turkish troops in Syria, we have no reason to question its temporary nature . The Turkish side has stated this at the highest level, reaffirming its commitment to the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the SAR. This position is recorded in a number of Russian -Turkish documents, joint statements of the “Astana troika”,” Bogdanov said.

“We believe that the differences between Damascus and Ankara can be overcome, and we will continue to assist the parties in finding mutually acceptable solutions in the interests of normalizing interstate relations between them and restoring the traditional Syrian-Turkish good neighborliness,” he added.

In December, Russia hosted the first talks between the defense ministers of Turkey and Syria in 11 years. In 2011, a civil war broke out in Syria. Turkey, which before this conflict maintained close relations with Damascus, took the side of opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Since then, Turkey’s relations with Syria have remained difficult. However, in recent weeks, both sides, as well as some media outlets, have been talking about the possibility of a gradual normalization.

To resolve differences between Ankara and Damascus, a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation, Syria and Turkey was planned. In January, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu suggested that such a meeting could take place in early February. Later, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan admitted that Iran could join the planned high-level talks between Turkey, Russia and Syria.

Currently, according to Bogdanov, a quadripartite meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation, Iran, Turkey and Syria is being worked out.

Read the full text of the interview with Mikhail Bogdanov >>