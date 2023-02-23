Israel condemns killing of Palestinians in Nablus | News

The spokesman for the Government of Palestine, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, condemned this Wednesday the murders of Palestinians in a new Israeli aggression that took place on this day in the city of Nablus, in the north of the West Bank, where dozens of people were injured.

Israeli army kills ten Palestinians in Nablus, West Bank

The authority drew attention to the rise in violence that has so far resulted in the death of 11 Palestinian citizens and more than 100 people injured, 6 of whom are in critical condition.

“The crime committed today by the occupying forces in the city of Nablus reaffirms the importance of our demand that the international community act immediately to end Israeli crimes against our people, their land and their holy sites, and end to unilateral Israeli measures,” Abu Rudeineh said.

STONES AGAINST BULLETS: Video of the Israeli invasion in the occupied city of Nablus that left 10 Palestinians killed and more than 100 wounded this morning. pic.twitter.com/AJbtyVuMoA

— Palestine Today (@HoyPalestina)

February 22, 2023

In this sense, the presidential official held the Government of Israel responsible for this dangerous escalation, which pushes the region towards tension and explosion.

Abu Rudeineh also demands that the US administration “take immediate action and put effective pressure on the Israeli government to stop its crimes and continued aggression against our people.”

Deadly cycles of violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory keep accelerating, as the peace process remains stalled.

The outlines of the solution are laid out in @A resolutions & international law.

What is needed is political will make the difficult choices for peace. pic.twitter.com/mKJKEsQQlb

—António Guterres (@antonioguterres)

February 22, 2023

In this regard, the Secretary General of the United Nations Organization, António Guterres, expressed concern about the escalation of violence, also referring “that political will is needed to make the difficult decisions for peace.”

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, in the morning clashes between the occupation forces and the inhabitants of Nablus, a minor under the age of 16, three people aged 61, 66 and 72, and six militiamen belonging to armed groups and a civilian.





