Saudi Arabia ready to provide humanitarian aid to residents of Donbass

Riyadh, February 23 – RIA Novosti. Saudi Arabia is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to residents of Donbass, if an official request is received, said in an interview with RIA Novosti on the sidelines of the third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, the head of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid Center Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah .

“We help people wherever they are,” he said. Answering the question whether Riyadh is ready to provide assistance to residents from Donbass, he said that “so far we have received a request from … Ukraine, but have not received” from Donbass.

Speaking about Kyiv’s requests, he said that they currently concern blankets, heaters, water treatment plants. So far, Saudi Arabia is collecting the necessary and has not sent humanitarian aid.

Last week, the UN called for $5.6 billion in humanitarian aid, part of the funds, about $1.7 billion, should be directed to refugees outside Ukraine.