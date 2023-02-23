MOSCOW, February 23 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Daily Mail were outraged by the words of the British Minister of Defense that Readers of the Daily Mail were outraged by the words of the British Minister of Defense that London would provide Ukraine with new tanks if the existing ones were destroyed.

The participants in the discussion condemned the official, noting that the government does not care about the citizens and the country’s defense capability.

“Why do we always have money for everyone but ourselves?” asked karma ghost.

“For the millions that Zelensky begged for, he can already buy another country for himself. And I really want to know where the money sent to him is now,” another user asked.

“What happened to the 900 tanks that Ukraine had at the beginning of the conflict?” Frank Ryan asked.

“Why is anyone sending anything at all – I thought that Ukraine won or it was another lie,” another commentator noted sarcastically.

“This is some kind of madness, and nobody wants peace talks,” concluded Logicalthinking123.

Over the past year, British military aid to Ukraine has amounted to about £2.3bn ($2.7bn). Among other things, it included armored vehicles, ammunition, rockets and other types of weapons. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has committed this year to maintain the same level of support or even exceed it.