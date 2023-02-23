CHISINAU, February 23 – RIA Novosti. The Moldovan authorities urged to remain calm after reports of a possible Ukrainian provocation in Transnistria.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the Kiev regime is preparing an armed provocation against Transnistria, which will be carried out by units of the Ukrainian armed forces, including the Azov nationalists*.

“We call for calm and invite the public to follow the official and trustworthy sources of Moldova,” the government’s Telegram channel reported.

The Cabinet stressed that Chisinau is cooperating with foreign partners and in case of any danger to the country, they immediately inform the public.

* Terrorist organization banned in Russia